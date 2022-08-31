Lineker blown away by Liverpool youngster who was ‘absolutely outstanding’ against Newcastle

Gary Lineker was keen to heap praise on the shoulders of Harvey Elliott after the Liverpool youngster delivered another inspiring performance in the middle of the park.

The Englishman was arguably the only shining light in the midfield for Jurgen Klopp’s men in an otherwise disappointing first-half of action against Newcastle with the MOTD pundit labelling the teenager ‘absolutely outstanding’ on Twitter.

Firmino equalises for @LFC. Harvey Elliott played a part in the goal. He’s been absolutely outstanding tonight. A very exciting young talent. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) August 31, 2022

Having enjoyed a similar start to life in the prior campaign before a serious ankle injury stunted his superb progress, it’s exciting to see the former Fulham prospect blossom under the German tactician’s tutelage without a significant obstacle.

Having been our most impressive midfield option this season, it’s certainly not hard to see why Elliott has so many commentators within and beyond the borders of Merseyside on the very edge of their seat whilst observing his development.

That having been said, the reality remains that we shouldn’t be pinning all the hopes of the midfield three on a talent as young as our No.19 – regardless of how brilliant.

As such, we can only hope the impending return of Thiago Alcantara comes sooner than expected to help take the burden off and get the department, and the side as whole, ticking perfectly once more.

