Liverpool make £20m bid for 24-year-old midfielder as Brazilian journalist confirms raid of Aston Villa

Liverpool could yet complete a midfield signing before the transfer window deadline on Thursday after reportedly submitting a £20m opening bid for Douglas Luiz.

This claim comes courtesy of a tweet from Brazilian journalist Matheus Leal as the Reds continue to pursue a last-minute addition.

Aston Villa are thought to be keen on receiving ‘a little more’ for the 24-year-old, though a contract expiring in the summer of 2023 could very well work in the Anfield-based outfit’s favour.

With a practically unblemished injury record at Villa Park, one of Luiz’s most attractive qualities is undeniably his availability – an attribute that was somewhat underappreciated by a significant number of fans during Gini Wijnaldum’s stay at the club.

As a holding midfielder that tends to favour actions from the right-flank of the pitch, however, the Brazilian isn’t perhaps the most ideal addition to strengthen a position typically favoured by Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones in a left central midfield spot.

It’s possible in this case that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff are banking on the odds being in their favour when it comes to the prospect of another midfield injury crisis in that particular role, though it’s certainly a risk.

