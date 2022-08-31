Liverpool could be ‘mystery club’ that has bid £19m for Tielemans after journalist confirms opening offer

Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Youri Tielemans has been the subject of a £19m bid ‘from a mystery club’.

The Belgian was thought to be on Liverpool’s radar at one stage and it would be difficult to rule out a move for the midfielder at this late stage whilst the Reds remain on the lookout for a way to strengthen their department in the middle of the park.

Leicester City have received a bid of around £19million for Youri Tielemans from a mystery club. #LCFC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) August 31, 2022

A fee around the £19m mark would certainly represent a more than affordable amount for the club too amid talk that the Reds have submitted an opening offer of £20m for Douglas Luiz.

We’d be remiss not to consider reliable reporter Melissa Reddy’s update on the matter, of course, with the Sky Sports journalist noting: “There clearly hasn’t been enough credence in what he offers and how to integrate it within the specific functionalities of midfield.”

We know Jurgen Klopp won’t sanction his recruitment team spending for spending’s sake – if we’re to bring a body in, it has to be one capable of either filing out in the No.8 and No.6 roles, or providing genuine competition in the left central midfield role where we’re currently light.

At the current point in time then, we’d have to rule ourselves out as the likely interested party in Tielemans’ services.

