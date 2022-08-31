Liverpool predicted XI v Newcastle: Klopp to make pleasing team call for first time this season

Following a resounding 9-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp will be inclined to make many changes (if any at all) for Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with Newcastle United.

The Merseysiders secured their first batch of points at the weekend and will be hoping to get some momentum going with a second victory of the season against Eddie Howe’s men.

The Magpies will be without Emil Krafth as a long-term injury and Allan Saint-Maximin has also been identified as a potential absentee after suffering a hamstring concern.

A centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez looks set to be favoured once again ahead of Alisson Becker in goal.

In the middle of the park, we at the Empire of the Kop are backing Klopp to stick with his midfield three of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott selected for the 9-0 thumping of Bournemouth at the weekend.

Up top, we don’t foresee any changes being made to forward line whilst Diogo Jota remains sidelined and Darwin Nunez serves the final game of his three-match suspension, with Bobby Firmino leading the line and flanked by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

After having been forced into making several changes in the opening stages of the league campaign, it will be somewhat refreshing for the former Dortmund tactician to opt for pure consistency in his selection calls across the park – a first this season.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Trent, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Firmino, Salah

