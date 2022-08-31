Liverpool team news confirmed: Klopp makes no changes ahead of Newcastle visit for first time this season

Liverpool are set to face Newcastle United in the Premier League with hopes of securing a second top-flight win of the campaign after what was a mostly tumultuous start.

A 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, which subsequently led to (if not entirely inspired) Scott Parker’s sacking, will have certainly put the squad in the right frame of mind to take on the challenge of a rejuvenated Newcastle United outfit.

The message is as one might expect from Jordan Henderson, of course – forget the prior result as soon as boots hit the turf.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, Jurgen Klopp has gone for the title-winning centre-back partnership of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk once more.

The midfield follows a similar theme of no changes from the prior gameweek, as the German tactician has stuck to his guns with a combination of Fabinho, Harvey Elliott and our No.14.

Up top, a trio of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Luis Diaz make up our trio of attacking talent.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

