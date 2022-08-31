(Video) Matip’s dramatic on-knees reaction to Carvalho winner will have fans in tears

Posted by
(Video) Matip’s dramatic on-knees reaction to Carvalho winner will have fans in tears

Joel Matip’s reactions – be they to goals, training incidents, or Virgil van Dijk’s incessant teasing of his centre-half partner – have sealed the Cameroonian’s place in Liverpool’s folklore.

The defender was on hand yet again to delight Twitter users after one Red spotted his reaction to Fabio Carvalho’s late winner against Newcastle United.

The centre-half can just about be seen thumping the turf in dramatic fashion as the hosts secured a second league win in a row at L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TPHartley90:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top