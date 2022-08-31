(Video) Newcastle bench caught throwing projectiles at LFC staff member in horrific response to Carvalho winner

As much as a last-minute winner can bring utter euphoria for those who seize the spoils, it can be especially hard to take for the opposing outfit left with little to take home for their efforts.

Still, it can hardly excuse the childish response of members of Eddie Howe’s coaching staff as some on the Newcastle bench were spotted hurling projectiles at their opposing numbers in the technical area.

It’s an incident that will surely warrant some kind of review from the FA – and a punishment of some sort for violent conduct.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Newcastle bench (one stood up and one sat down hidden in shot) throwing things at a Liverpool staff member. Care to comment @premierleague ? pic.twitter.com/nBtaZHvOGa — John Steed (@Paul49765641) August 31, 2022