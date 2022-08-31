Newcastle hit with double injury blow for Liverpool clash as hamstring concern proves costly

The availability of Alexander Isak after a work permit was successfully arranged on time ahead of Newcastle United’s meeting with Liverpool has offered Eddie Howe’s men a significant boost.

That being said, it’s hard to overlook the absences of Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin (who was a doubt for the fixture with a ‘hamstring concern’) from the Magpies’ starting-XI and bench – as can be observed from @NUFC’s team news post on Twitter – both of whom will be significant losses for the visitors.

How we line-up at Anfield this evening… HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/tQ5l6pG5uL — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 31, 2022

That all being said, there’s no question that Liverpool would be foolish to assume that they’ll get anything close to as easy a run-out as occurred against Bournemouth at the weekend.

After coming achingly close to securing the lion’s share of the points against incumbent champions Manchester City, this will be a far tougher challenge than perhaps some fans are giving it credit for.

Grab a second league win in a row, however, and questions over Liverpool’s form and ability to challenge for the top-flight crown this term will be in more limited supply after the full-time whistle.

