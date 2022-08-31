(Photo) Nunez loved post-match fracas as he was hilariously spotted antagonising Newcastle bench after projectiles thrown

A last-minute winner for Fabio Carvalho set tempers alight on the Newcastle bench with footage having caught some staff members pelting their opposite numbers in Liverpool’s technical area with projectiles.

Understandably, the poor behaviour inspired an outraged response from the latter whilst one fan, @LewisBower2021, spotted Darwin Nunez antagonising the Magpies’ coaching complement.

Whilst the Uruguayan’s actions are sure to further endear him to the Anfield faithful, we’d love nothing more than to see the striker keep a decidedly cool head on his shoulders should he be invited back in the starting-XI or matchday squad for our upcoming visit to Goodison Park at the weekend.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LewisBower2021:

Darwin Nunez is hilarious. He backs it. pic.twitter.com/NtP8dbw7Z3 — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) August 31, 2022