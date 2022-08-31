Plettenberg confirms Liverpool have ‘tried to get’ 25-year-old midfielder late in summer transfer window – could depart on a free in 2023

Liverpool are a side that tends to keep their cards close to their chest when it comes to their transfer business, yet it seems their latest attempts have increasingly become privy to the general public as the search for a new midfielder remains ongoing.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, a late move for Konrad Laimer was destined to fall short with the journalist confirming on Twitter that a transfer at this stage ‘was impossible’.

News #Laimer: Yes, #LFC tried to get him in the last days but it was impossible. Contract extension in Leipzig beyond 2023 is very unlikely, his departure as a free agent totally possible. Bayern still interested. Liverpool as well. More to come in the next months. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 31, 2022

With interest remaining in the Austrian, of course, it remains possible that the Reds will be involved in the mix come next year – particularly given its likely that we won’t pursue Jude Bellingham alone.

Whilst we’d love to see some extra depth brought in before the deadline tomorrow, it seems highly unlikely at this point in time that our recruitment team will tick any number of desired boxes for a midfield addition.

Moises Caicedo, for one, appears unachievable unless we’re prepared to break the bank to snatch away the Brighton prospect, the links to Douglas Luiz are tentative at best and a potential world-beater in Jude Bellingham – as has been made expressly clear throughout the window – won’t be sold this summer.

