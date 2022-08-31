Melissa Reddy identifies three possible last-minute midfield signings Liverpool could make

With the transfer window set to close tomorrow at 11pm, time is very much against Liverpool in their bid to add further depth to the midfield department.

Manu Kone, Moises Caicedo and ‘to a lesser extent’ Konrad Laimer have all been identified by Melissa Reddy as potential options that are ‘near enough being correct’ without being ‘nailed on’ ideal additions.

“Liverpool are in a situation, given their lack of fit options and receding days before deadline, where they have to consider whether it is worth plumping for an option that is near enough being correct for them rather than nailed on,” the journalist wrote for Sky Skports. “In this sphere is Manu Kone, Moises Caicedo, and to a lesser extent, Konrad Laimer.”

That’s not to say that the Reds left it entirely to the last minute to make a transfer u-turn with a prior move for Aurelien Tchouameni scuppered by Real Madrid’s interest, and Borussia Dortmund being unwilling to part ways with Jude Bellingham this summer.

It’s clear that, at this stage, it’s looking increasingly likely that any further dip in the market will take place and even more unlikely that a top target will be secured.

Given that Thiago Alcantara’s return from injury isn’t thought to be far off (not to mention that Curtis Jones is already back in team training), of course, one can more than understand Jurgen Klopp being more than happy with our available options should no further signings be made.

With as many as three midfielders potentially set to leave the club in a playing capacity, as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all possess contracts expiring in 2023, however, there’s no question we’re leaving ourselves with a lot to do next summer.

