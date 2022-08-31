(Video) Melissa Reddy says LFC would have loved to sign ‘remarkable’ Newcastle star Man City can’t believe they bought

Melissa Reddy shared that Liverpool would have loved to add Bruno Guimaraes to their ranks had they been handed a ‘blank canvas’ over any potential dealings with Newcastle.

This comes courtesy of a chat with The Anfield Wrap where the journalist noted that an unnamed source at Manchester City had admitted surprise at the Magpies managing to land such a ‘remarkable’ talent.

The chances of the Reds being capable of snatching the Brazilian away from Eddie Howe’s men this summer has to be considered beyond slim.

That being said, if we continue to retain any interest in the 24-year-old between now and the next summer window, we’d be far from surprised to see the midfielder pop up in any transfer links a year from now when we’ll likely be considering a couple of midfield additions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap’s Twitter account:



"If there was a blank canvas, if availability wasn't an issue…it would be Bruno Guimarães. Somebody at City said similar, they can't believe Newcastle got that deal." 🗣@MelissaReddy_ 1️⃣ Download our app

2️⃣ Enjoy FREE tokens

3️⃣ Access this podcast 👉https://t.co/yTcwWTZN7t👈 pic.twitter.com/4hwkaAIE7Z — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 31, 2022