Best Liverpool players of all-time: Football legends who made history 

Liverpool are undeniably one of the most famous football clubs worldwide and many athletes could only dream about becoming team members.

We all know the club’s modern stars, but have you ever thought about those who have made the English team so famous?

Let’s see who achieved unprecedented success in the famous red shirt and forever inscribed their names in the history of world football.

Jamie Carragher

The athlete spent his whole professional career in Liverpool, being a key member of the side from 1999 until 2013 and twice became the Player of the Year.

His exceptional skills pleased not only football lovers

Carragher participated in 737 matches, the second-highest in the club’s history, winning two FA Cups, the UEFA Cup, and the Champions League.

Kenny Dalglish

The club legend joined as a striker in 1977 and his performances immediately delighted the Anfield faithful.

During his time at Anfield, the Scot played in over 500 matches with his career spanning a great period of success for Liverpool, which included six titles won.

After finishing his career as a player, Sir Kenny Dalglish went into management and enjoyed further success with the Merseysiders, most recently being remembered for his second stint at the side, which brought about a League Cup win and an FA Cup final appearance.

Ray Clemence

Considered by many as Liverpool’s all-time greatest goalkeeper, Clemence came to the team in 1967.

He had to wait a few years for his shot in the first-team but was eventually handed his chance to shine on a regular basis for the first-XI in 1970.

Subsequently, he helped Liverpool win many championships, including three European Cups.

Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard spent 15 seasons in Liverpool and played over 700 matches, gaining fame as one of the most talented and successful football players of all-time.

One of his main advantages was a strong and accurate strike, which led the team to numerous victories.

The Scouser even received a royal award for merit in sports – and not everyone can boast of such achievements.

The former skipper spent 17 years at Liverpool and is well remembered for the vital role he played in inspiring Liverpool’s 3-3 comeback against AC Milan in the Miracle of Istanbul.

The 42-year-old has since followed in the footsteps of several Reds legends and moved into management.

Ian Rush

The former Red is one of the most famous strikers to have led the line for Liverpool.

The Welshman’s achievements continue to ring through history – to such an extent that Mo Salah finds himself pushing to beat the ex-forward’s records still to this day.

