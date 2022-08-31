(Video) TV footage captures Liverpool bench shooing Newcastle staff away after near-bust up

As tempers reached boiling point on the Newcastle bench, it’s remarkable that a conflict between the visitors and Jurgen Klopp’s coaching team didn’t become even more heated shortly after the full-time whistle was blown.

In footage shared from @KatieWhyatt’s TV screen, conditioning coach Andreas Kornmayer was spotted ushering Eddie Howe’s men away in a manner similar to ‘secondary school PE teachers’.

With another clip clearly showing projectiles being launched into Liverpool’s technical area, we’ve certainly every right to be absolutely furious with the reaction from the Magpies and we’ll be hoping to see some retrospective action taken by the FA in response.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KatieWhyatt & @btsportfootball:

Liverpool bench channeling ‘secondary school PE teachers when someone is too liberal with the Lynx in the changing rooms’ pic.twitter.com/eEUju3kxFF — Katie Whyatt (@KatieWhyatt) August 31, 2022