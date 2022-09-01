Arthur Melo has ‘signed with Liverpool’ confirm reports from Italy

Liverpool look to have their man, as we await the official confirmation from the club but there has been ‘confirmation’ from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The self-confessed football transfers expert has written on his own website: ‘Arthur Melo has signed with Liverpool. Soon the official announcement’.

It looks as though we are all done and dusted with our latest signing and all that remains now is getting the pictures, interview and shirt number confirmed – so that the club can officially announce the deal.

It may only be a loan deal for the Reds but it adds great cover to what has quickly become a depleted area of our squad, especially after seeing Jordan Henderson removed from the pitch against Newcastle United through injury.

By adding the 26-year-old midfielder to our ranks, we have added some important experience and ability but only on a one-year basis.

The Brazilian will be hoping to rediscover some of the form that saw him arrive at Barcelona, with his talents being compared to that of Xavi by former forward Lionel Messi.

No one is expecting the Juventus man to have that significant of an influence on Jurgen Klopp’s team but it’s nice to be excited by what we could have on our hands.

Historic injury issues for the midfielder may come as somewhat of a worry to our supporters but let’s hope that this proves to be a successful loan spell for all parties in this deal.

