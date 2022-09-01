(Video) Arthur Melo thanks Juventus, changes his location to Liverpool and is pictured in our training kit

Arthur Melo is a Liverpool player in all but name, with his latest social media posts confirming that his move to Anfield is imminent.

In a post to his Twitter account, the Brazilian has Tweeted ‘Grazie mille@juventusfc !’ – something that may be deemed a little odd as he is only set to join the Reds on loan.

READ MORE: Arthur Melo has ‘signed with Liverpool’ confirm reports from Italy

It’s been reported there is no obligation for Jurgen Klopp to sign the midfielder either but the 26-year-old clearly feels that he has cut ties with the Italian club.

To add further confirmation to this deal, the midfielder has now also changed his Twitter location to Liverpool:

Arthur Melo has changed location to Liverpool 📍 #LFC pic.twitter.com/xU8OVPFBGM — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 1, 2022

And then, to add yet more confirmation to this very obviously about to be completed deal, images have circled online of the former Barcelona man signing his contract:

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Keep your eyes peeled, as we prepare to break the big news as soon as we get it.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!