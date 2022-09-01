(Video) Arthur Melo spotted leaving for Liverpool as Goal journalist confirms impending medical

Romeo Agresti was the latest journalist to jump on board the Arthur Melo to Liverpool train, sharing footage of the Brazilian heading for the airport ahead of a reported move to Merseyside.

The Reds are said to be close to completing the final details of a loan switch, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the side appearing to have settled on a late midfield addition.

Struggling to make an impact in Italy following a big-money move away from Barcelona, we’ll be hoping to see Jurgen Klopp get the best out of the 26-year-old once more.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @romeoagresti:

#Arthur lascia Torino e vola in direzione #Liverpool: a pomeriggio le visite mediche con i Reds // Arthur is leaving for Liverpool. He'll undergo a medical with the Reds this afternoon ✈️🇬🇧 @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/6TNQiHwfug — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) September 1, 2022