Breaking: Arthur Melo has signed for Liverpool with the Brazilian arriving on a one-year loan deal from Juventus

Arthur Melo has completed his deadline day deal from Juventus and joins the club on a one-year loan move, adding strength in depth to our midfield.

After Jurgen Klopp’s dramatic u-turn on the need for another man in the middle of the park, news of Jordan Henderson’s injury against Newcastle United meant that there was no room for delay by the club.

Calls to the Italian club after our dramatic 2-1 victory meant that the Brazilian was convinced by Jurgen Klopp that Anfield was the place for him to spend the next year of his career.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed spells in Turin, Barcelona and Gremio – as well as representing his country on 22 separate occasions.

One main worry for our supporters will be the fact that the midfielder missed 13 games in the last campaign through injury, only managing 16 starts for the Old Lady.

Since his arrival in Europe for the 2018/19 season, he has missed a total of 47 matches.

That will do little to ease worries of him being a reliable member of the squad but given our desire to only make a stop-gap signing, before we presumably attempt to sign Jude Bellingham next year, then this may be the best we could get on a last minute and affordable deal.

The club have done well to not waste money on a player that is not needed long-term and let’s hope that this proves to be a successful deal for all involved parties.

He is said to have rejected moves from three other clubs and we have captured his signature on a non-obligation loan deal, with us paying the majority of his wages.

