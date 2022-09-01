Carragher wowed by two ‘outstanding & brilliant’ Liverpool stars during Newcastle win: ‘That’s Karma’

Jamie Carragher was blown away by the performances of Liverpool’s ‘outstanding & brilliant’ midfield duo of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho after the pair were crucial in securing a terrific comeback against Newcastle.

The latter registered the all-important winning goal eight minutes into the extra allotted time after the Magpies’ persistent time wasting antics cost them dear.

That’s Karma that for all the time wasting!

Harvey Elliott outstanding & brilliant cameo again from Carvalho!! #LIVNEW — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 31, 2022

The Merseysiders are set to next take on city rivals Everton at Goodison Park this Saturday with Frank Lampard’s men still searching for their first Premier League win of the season.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Liverpool could snap up versatile PL midfielder for only £25m with less than a year left on contract, Rob Dorsett confirms

Whilst exciting that we already possess a couple of young gamechangers in the former Fulham Academy duo, the reality remains that such pressure simply shouldn’t be heaped on the pair’s shoulders so early in their Anfield careers.

It’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp relying on any other option at the moment, of course, given that both Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita remain sidelined whilst Curtis Jones has only just returned from his spell in the injury room.

A new signing would go some way to alleviating concerns in that regard, though we at the Empire of the Kop aren’t expecting much in the way of further business for the side at this late stage of the window.

In the meantime, Carvalho and Elliott’s ongoing positive contributions can only mean great things for the future of the midfield.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go