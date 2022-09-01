(Video) Di Marzio confirms new Liverpool signing is ‘flying from Turin’ already – set to arrive in Merseyside soon

Gianluca Di Marzio has confirmed Liverpool’s impending loan move for Arthur Melo with the Brazilian’s flight set to touch down in Merseyside very soon.

Despite citing concerns around the player’s spell in Italy, the journalist noted that he felt the midfielder could make a success of his switch to the English top-flight.

Empire of the Kop understands that the 26-year-old is fit and ready to play a role in the upcoming visit to Goodison Park should no further issues arise with his medical.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily with the update coming from @DiMarzio on Sky Sports:

