Fabrizio Romano confirms 26-year-old is ‘currently undergoing medical’ ahead of becoming a ‘new Liverpool player’

Liverpool look ready to complete an uncharacteristic piece of deadline day transfer business, with Fabrizio Romano confirming that one player is currently undergoing a medical – ahead of a move to Merseyside.

As reported by the Italian journalist: ‘Understand Arthur Melo’s currently undergoing medical tests as new Liverpool player. 🚨🔴🩺 #LFC #DeadlineDay

‘Loan deal from Juventus, set to be signed’.

This loan deal will be vital, as we prepare to add depth to our depleted midfield – an area that got even more depleted following the injury to Jordan Henderson against Newcastle United.

It seems that Jurgen Klopp used the injury of our skipper as the catalyst to get this deal completed and the Brazilian is set to be part of our squad for the upcoming year.

Given that we are not purchasing a player, it seems like a clear indication that we will be going all guns blazing for a marquee signing next summer.

Regardless of whether that is Jude Bellingham, or whoever else we may end up with, this feels like the perfect opportunity for the 26-year-old to come and impress.

If he plays well enough and convinces the boss that we should sign him full-time, then possibly a deal could be done with the Turin club next year.

For now though, we will just await official confirmation of this exciting deal coming through – before the window closes this evening.

