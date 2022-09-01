(Video) Guillem Balague claims 26-year-old is ‘really looking forward’ to moving to Liverpool before the transfer window closes

We’re not usually sniffing around for signings this late in a transfer window but Guillem Balague has provided his thoughts on one man that seems destined to be signed in the coming hours.

Speaking on his Twitter account, the Spanish journalist gave an update on our reported pursuit of Arthur Melo: “He feels he can adapt to the Premier League quickly but also he reckons Klopp will understand his game much better than Allegri.

“The player is really looking forward to come to Liverpool.”

Jurgen Klopp looks to have found his midfielder, with plenty of experience playing at the highest level with Juventus and Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has a lot of paperwork to complete in order for this deal to be completed on time and let’s hope that we can get it over the line.

Whether this is the end of our business, we will have to wait and see but there’s few things as exciting as a deadline day transfer.

Arthur Melo is physically 100% and is convinced Klopp style will suit him much more than Allegri's (as it happened with Thiago). He jumped to the chance to move. He was accused of too many conservative passes with #FCB but the team lacked depth. Key: time to adaptation to pace pic.twitter.com/mpUtwTe6Kd — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 1, 2022

