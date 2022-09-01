Jurgen Klopp’s phone call managed to ‘convince’ Arthur Melo to move to Liverpool ‘in a matter of minutes’ after Newcastle win – report

We’ve all heard of the famous Jurgen Klopp phone call that seems to get any player to want to move to Liverpool and now it seems we can add Arthur Melo to that list of charmed players.

As reported by TMW (translated from Italian): ‘Arthur received the decisive call from Liverpool after last night’s game against Newcastle, when Henderson’s injury deprived (and long will deprive) the Reds of a fundamental element in the middle of the field.

‘They thought that the coach himself would convince him in a matter of minutes. Hence the acceleration, after Sporting CP had not gone beyond a simple survey and, even before that, Juve and Valencia had not found an agreement regarding the division of the salary’.

The German was obviously deliberating whether we should move for the Juventus man or not but given the injury to Jordan Henderson, he knew it was time to act and quickly.

With the transfer deadline day clock ticking towards 11pm, anything we do now will have to be in a much speedier fashion than we are used to moving.

The 26-year-old is only supposed to be joining the Reds on loan and with no view to purchase him at the end of the deal, showing that this is a move purely to bolster our options this season.

It’s then more than likely that we will be putting all of our efforts into trying to sign a marquee midfielder next summer, with many thinking of and hoping for Jude Bellingham.

For now though, we can be safe in the knowledge that a phone call from our infectious boss is enough to convince most players to make the move to Merseyside.

