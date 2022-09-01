Dominic King confirms how early Arthur could be available for Liverpool & further details of loan move

Arthur Melo could be available to start for Liverpool as early as the Reds’ upcoming visit to Goodison Park, Dominic King confirmed on Twitter, as the Brazilian ‘feels fit enough to play immediately’.

The surprise loan move looks set to go ahead later this afternoon with a medical booked in on Merseyside as Jurgen Klopp’s men and Juventus hash out the final details of the switch.

Update on Arthur: Liverpool made the approach after midnight, triggered by the impact of Jordan Henderson’s injury (scan in next 24 hours). Arthur feels fit enough to play immediately at Everton if needed; València and Wolves had looked at him. Talks concluding in Turin now — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) September 1, 2022

The exact severity of Jordan Henderson’s injury, which as of yet remains unknown pending a scan, would appear to be serious enough from an initial prognosis to warrant a late move in the window.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: ‘Medical scheduled’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo

With his career having stumbled somewhat in Turin, it will be fascinating to see whether Jurgen Klopp can revive the versatile midfield at Anfield.

It’s understood that the deal does NOT include an option-to-buy, though that shouldn’t indicate that the recruitment team aren’t confident the former Barcelona man could be a success under the guidance of the German tactician.

Having featured as both a defensive midfielder and on the left of a midfield three, this latest move could prove to be a masterstroke on our part if the 26-year-old can rediscover his best form in England.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go