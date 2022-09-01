Hamstring concern could leave Liverpool another midfielder down for a lengthy period – Klopp unsure how bad the injury is

Liverpool may have suffered yet another lengthy addition to the injury room in Jordan Henderson after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the midfielder had suffered a hamstring concern.

The German’s post-match comments were relayed on Twitter by the Daily Mail’s Dominic King with the Reds boss admitting it wasn’t clear exactly how severe the concern was after the 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Jordan Henderson has damaged his hamstring and will be assessed tomorrow. Jurgen Klopp has no idea at this stage how bad the injury is but "it was serious enough for him to come off, that was not a tactical (change)." Liverpool remain on the lookout for a new signing — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 31, 2022

Fabio Carvalho proved to be a most decisive substitution for the hosts as he secured a late winner from close-range deep into extra-time – much to the fury of the Magpies’ bench.

A further injury will hardly alleviate ongoing concerns around our options in the middle of the park, despite Curtis Jones’ return to the matchday squad.

Whilst Thiago Alcantara isn’t thought to be a million miles away from team training, the reality remains that we do possess some rather injury-prone options in the department in question – a lot of which could be solved by acquiring a Gini Wijnaldum-esque durable midfielder capable of clocking over 90% of the minutes available in a season.

There’s a taller order to consider, of course, as far as Klopp’s personal wishlist is concerned – not least of all a midfielder capable of playing in both the No.6 and No.8 roles – which makes the prospect of a new signing being completed on deadline day all the more improbable.

