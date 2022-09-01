Liverpool could snap up versatile PL midfielder available for only £25m with less than a year left on contract, Rob Dorsett confirms

With the search for a new midfielder ongoing so close to the deadline, the answer for Liverpool may be closer to home than they realise.

Former linked target Youri Tielemans is said to be available for the achievable price of £25m, according to Rob Dorsett (via a tweet from Keith Downie), amid links to both the Reds and Arsenal.

Youri Tielemans is available if a club meets Leicester’s asking price before the deadline – namely £25m according to @RobDorsettSky. The Belgian has less than a year left on his contract. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 31, 2022

A prior update from Melissa Reddy for Sky Sports would, however, suggest that the Belgian doesn’t quite fit the bill of what Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff are looking for at this moment in time.

It’s the kind of move that does make sense from a financial perspective, with the recruitment team potentially able to snap up a player for roughly half of what he’s realistically worth – especially so late in the summer window.

Tielemans has previously thrived in a range of positions for Brendan Rodgers, playing from deep and contributing to ball recoveries (though mainly to allow the Belgian to show off his range of passing and as a No.8.

Whether the midfielder would be capable of being suitable cover for Fabinho is up for debate, though, as quick fixes go, we could do a lot worse than the 25-year-old.

