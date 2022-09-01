Liverpool linked with a shock last-minute move for Moises Caicedo as the midfielder likes Arthur Melo’s latest post

Could it be that this late on transfer deadline day we can sign not one but two midfielders? Moises Caicedo has got Liverpool fans excited with his social media interactions.

It seemed to the world that there was only one man set to arrive through the door, with Arthur Melo edging ever closer to completing a one-year loan deal from Juventus.

Now, another midfielder that we have previously been linked with has come back into the limelight and in the eleventh hour.

The Ecuadorian has been seen to have liked the post of the Brazilian who is set to become our latest signing, the post saw him say goodbye to his Italian parent club and he has now also followed the fellow midfielder.

Why would Caicedo follow Arthur Melo just like that????? pic.twitter.com/yxvJqNz1aK — 🅰️ (@LuisDiazzler) September 1, 2022

With Caicedo’s parent club also signing Billy Gilmour today – people are putting two and two together.

For a deal to be completed this late in the day, we would have to move incredibly quickly to get the 20-year-old up for a medical and agree terms, within a matter of hours.

It could be that the Seagulls were only willing to allow a deal to be completed once they had signed cover, something that the now former Chelsea man can certainly offer.

We may now see a late move for the versatile midfielder, with the clock firmly working against us on this seemingly improbable move.

It would be a move later than Fabio Carvalho’s winner against Newcastle but let’s wait and see what happens.

