Liverpool interested in Aston Villa midfielder as Arthur Melo loan deal nears – report

Liverpool could add Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz to their ranks, in addition to Arthur Melo, after declaring interest in the former on deadline day.

This update comes courtesy of Simon Jones at the Daily Mail, with the club said to be keen on acquiring a target that won’t hamper a potential move for Jude Bellingham next year.

The Brazilian international has less than a year remaining on his contract and could yet be persuaded away from the Midlands-based outfit before the window draws to a shut today at 11pm.

The Reds face some serious competition in Arsenal it would seem, however, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Mikel Arteta’s men are working on a deal.

Arsenal are now really trying to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Not an easy deal at all — but Arsenal trying with agents working on it. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC #DeadlineDay Player understood to be keen on the move — up to the clubs. pic.twitter.com/CQz4fxql6U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Dependent on the fee in question, it’s an option we’d find difficult to ignore – especially with our injury list in the middle of the park having now expanded to include skipper Jordan Henderson.

An asking price around the £20m mark would certainly test our resolve, one might think, if the recruitment team deem Luiz to possess qualities well-suited to the demands of Jurgen Klopp’s system.

