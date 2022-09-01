(Video) Nunez appears to shout expletive at Newcastle right after Carvalho’s late winner

Darwin Nunez was spotted actively drinking in the euphoria of Liverpool’s last-minute winner over Newcastle as footage caught the striker appearing to shout an expletive at the Merseysiders’ opponents.

The Uruguayan’s fan-esque passion for the game is sure to have endeared him even more to the Anfield faithful, though we’ll be hoping to see a far more cool and collected figure on the pitch come Goodison Park should he be given the nod to return to the matchday squad.

Such outbursts are understandable in the heat of the moment but as soon as his boots touch the turf – Jurgen Klopp will be expecting nothing short of reliability.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @ThreadsForReds & @__trentxlfc__):

Nunez enjoyed that then!