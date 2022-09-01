‘Medical scheduled’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a loan for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The reliable Italian journalist posted the update on the versatile central midfielder on Twitter, noting that a medical has been ‘scheduled in the afternoon’.

Medical scheduled in the afternoon for Arthur Melo as Liverpool and Juventus are closing on final details of loan deal for Brazilian midfielder. NO buy option as things stand 🚨🔴🇧🇷 #LFC Arthur has accepted right after the first call received by LFC yesterday night. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/ZfyzCL7Chj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

It’s a move out of nowhere for the Merseysiders who looked poised to finish the summer window without a midfield addition despite ongoing concerns around availability in the department.

The 26-year-old previously joined the Serie A giants from Barcelona in a deal worth £72.5m (according to Sky Sports).

Known as a solid passer of the ball who works well in tight spaces, the Brazilian should be an interesting addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as we look to address the ongoing absences of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

It’s interesting to note that an option-to-buy has yet to be added to the deal in question, though one might suspect we’ll be inclined to enquire about the player’s availability – particularly given that he has only just turned 26 this summer – should he impress on Merseyside.

