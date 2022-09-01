Fabrizio Romano explains ‘what’s really going on’ with Tielemans amid Liverpool links

Fabrizio Romano didn’t have entirely positive news for Liverpool fans when it came to the prospect of Youri Tielemans being added to the Reds’ ranks before the transfer window draws to a close.

The Belgian international is thought to have attracted some serious interest from Arsenal, though news that the midfielder could be available for as little as £25m – thanks to his current contract situation – may yet force the Merseysiders into a move.

“Another big saga that has dragged on all summer, and there’s been speculation over a mystery club making a late bid for Youri Tielemans, so what’s really going on?” the Italian journalist told Caught Offside in his latest substack column.

“I have no confirmations on mysterious offers so far. Tielemans’ situation remains to be monitored, Arsenal have had three months to make a proposal… and it is now up to them.

“Personally, I think he would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool, the right player in the right place.

“Not a bad price either due to his contract situation, but let’s see.”

We know Jurgen Klopp is looking for a versatile midfielder capable of playing in the No.6 and No.8 roles – the latter of which the former Monaco man is fluent in.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Liverpool could snap up versatile PL midfielder for only £25m with less than a year left on contract, Rob Dorsett confirms

The return of Thiago Alcantara – set to shortly follow Diogo Jota’s – coupled with Curtis Jone’s availability in the matchday squad against Newcastle United means that our midfield crisis will be considerably lessened in a matter of weeks.

That being said, the ongoing concerns around reliability, with Naby Keita hardly the most durable option and Jordan Henderson looking set to join the injury room, means that a degree of durability is greatly missing from this Liverpool midfield.

Having rarely missed a game for Leicester City, Tielemans could tick a major box for the club’s recruitment team that hasn’t been addressed since Gini Wijnaldum’s exit.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go