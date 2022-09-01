Southampton make a move for 25-year-old Liverpool man but the club are ‘reluctant to let him go’

Transfer deadline day often starts a domino of deals around the world and Aston Villa’s approach for a Southampton defender, has led to one Liverpool man being approached for a sale.

As reported by David Ornstein from The Athletic, Steven Gerrard’s side have approached Jan Bednarek which now means: ‘Southampton, meanwhile have tried to move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips but the Anfield club are reluctant to let him go’.

For much of the earlier periods of this summer’s transfer window, Nat Phillips seemed destined to depart Anfield but now we find ourselves on the final day – rejecting advances for him.

It seems that the injury problems with Ibou Konate and Joel Matip at the start of the campaign, alongside the unreliable Joe Gomez, has led to the club to be cautious about how many central defenders we have in our ranks.

Letting Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg leave on loan means that we don’t have any other senior options – making this decision easier to understand.

Given the injury crisis we experienced in that position during the 2020/21 campaign and the current plight we have in midfield, it’s nice to see some caution that will help us in the long-run.

The 25-year-old won’t be happy with having much less game time in the coming weeks but his start against Crystal Palace has shown that there are still some chances at Anfield for him.

Wherever his long-term future may lie, for now the Bolton Baresi will remain on Merseyside.

