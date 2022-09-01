(Video) Arthur Melo’s role in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield

It looks as though Arthur Melo is about to become a Liverpool player and if that is to be the case, it won’t be the first time he will have played at Anfield.

Anyone in the footballing world would loved to have been able to witness our famous Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona in 2019, the Brazilian though will probably wish he never has to re-live the events again.

Part of the losing team on the night, the 26-year-old came off the bench with the score stood at 3-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s side and it wasn’t long before Divock Origi made it four.

For the now Juventus midfielder though, his performance was impressive and highlights show what he could bring to our team.

