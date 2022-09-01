(Video) Eddie Howe on his thoughts that “the final whistle would never come” at Anfield following Fabio Carvalho’s late winner

Eddie Howe watched in horror as his side lost a point at Anfield, following Fabio Carvalho’s 98th minute winner for Liverpool.

Speaking with the media after the match, the Newcastle boss was asked about there being five minutes of added time but conceding a goal in the 98th: “As I am sat here, I have no idea.

“It seemed that the final whistle would never come, but we needed to defend the final situation better than we did, it is a cruel game.”

The extra time that was added on was probably down to the time wasting tactics of Nick Pope and Joelinton, who were relentless with their efforts to elongate the match.

Thankfully their actions were punished in the best way for us, as there’s very little better in football than a last gasp winner.

