(Video) Lionel Messi compares Arthur Melo to legendary Barcelona midfielder in glowing recommendation of the Brazilian

Liverpool are ready to land the signature of Arthur Melo and it’s safe to say that he comes with quite the list of glowing recommendations, from none other than Lionel Messi.

Speaking during their time as Barcelona teammates, the Argentine was full of praise for the man who is set to become our newest signing.

The 35-year-old said: “The players who have come are all very good, but if I have to pick just one, I would say Arthur who has surprised me.

“I didn’t really know too much about him, and talking about the similarities and comparisons, the truth is that his style of play is very similar to that of Xavi.

“He always wants the ball and looks for short passes, he doesn’t want to turn the ball over, he’s very reliable and the truth is he surprised me”.

You can file these words under a glowing recommendation and it’s great to hear this about the great midfield icon that is Xavi.

Seeing as these words are also being said by one of the greatest players to ever play the game too – let’s hope he lives up to them at Anfield.

