(Video) Liverpool fans can’t help but adore the bromance between Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho following Newcastle win

All Liverpool supporters are longing for a new midfielder but we already have two very talented young members of the squad, who are performing very well – Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Following our No.28’s last gasp winner against Newcastle, the 19-year-old was asked for an interview by BT Sport and was clearly happy with what had happened.

At the same time, our other 19-year-old midfielder was on his lap of appreciation of the Anfield fans and ran from the Kop – after throwing his shirt into the crowd.

Our No.19 then ran behind his fellow former-Fulham man and gave him a huge kiss on the back of the head, before the pair stared adoringly at each other.

It’s amazing to see how well they are both playing at the moment but also how well they both get on, off the pitch.

You can watch the video of Elliott and Carvalho courtesy of BT Sports (via @Samahossamorssi on Twitter):

