(Video) South American football expert labels Arthur Melo as “more of a Guardiola midfielder than a Jurgen Klopp midfielder”

Arthur Melo looks set to emulate Thiago Alcantara, if the words of one South American football expert can be believed.

The Brazilian has been labelled by Tim Vickery as a player that suits the play style of Pep Guardiola, rather than that of Jurgen Klopp, and so is surprised by us signing the Juventus man on loan.

The 57-year-old said: “Liverpool at their best, they are so vertical, they are so relentlessly vertical and Arthur is a more possession-based midfielder.

“You can see him more of a Guardiola-type of midfielder, rather than a Jurgen Klopp-type of a midfielder. When he came up through the ranks, there were huge expectations of him at Grêmio.

“He was always seen as a Barcelona midfielder and that’s where his European adventure started. It hasn’t all come off. The central midfielders (of Brazil) seem to have found it the hardest to adapt to top-level European football. And he hasn’t been getting a game at Juventus”.

If you replace the 26-year-old’s name with that of our No.6, the same worries could have applied for him and he hasn’t done too bad at Anfield.

You can watch the video of Vickery’s thoughts on Arthur via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 “You seem him certainly more as a [Pep] Guardiola midfielder than a Jürgen Klopp midfielder.”@Tim_Vickery on Arthur Melo’s move to Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/xqvVZYRYSZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

