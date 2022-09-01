(Video) The ‘extra’ added time for Liverpool ahead of Fabio Carvalho’s 98th minute winner explained as rival supporters moan online

Liverpool beat Newcastle United thanks to a goal that was scored in the 98th minute of a game that was decided to have five minutes added onto the end of it.

This has led to a lot of sour reactions from Eddie Howe’s team and other rival clubs further afield, as they think Fabio Carvalho’s winner should not have stood.

Now, thanks to TikTok user @all.things.footy6, the extra added time by Andre Marriner has been explained and will surely help end this debate once and for all.

Fouls, kicking the ball away, feigning injuries, fans throwing balls onto the pitch and general time wasting, all added up to cost the Geordies a hard-fought point.

You can watch the video of Newcastle’s time wasting via @epldigest on Twitter:

