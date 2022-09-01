(Video) Watch Arthur Melo’s career highlights, as his move to Liverpool edges closer to completion

Arthur Melo has become the name on every Liverpool supporters’ lips, as he looks set to complete a deadline day loan move to Anfield.

The Brazilian clearly has a lot of skills in his locker, after starring for both Juventus and Barcelona in recent years and there’s plenty of highlights for our fans to mull over.

It may not have been the best past couple of years but let’s hope that the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp and a new lease of life in the 26-year-old’s career, can help provide an upturn in form.

Whilst we wait for the club to dot the I’s and cross the T’s on this deal, you can watch some of the midfielder’s best bits.

You can watch Arthur’s highlights via WorldOfFootballHD on YouTube:

