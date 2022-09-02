Darwin Nunez’s latest social media post will have Liverpool fans excited ahead of his return to action

Darwin Nunez has completed his three match ban for head butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen and is in contention to start tomorrow’s Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

The Uruguayan scored and registered an assist on his Premier League debut at Craven Cottage on the opening weekend before seeing red during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with the Eagles on match day two.

After missing his side’s last three games, the 23-year-old is now ready for his return to action and is likely to feature against the Toffees tomorrow.

The former SL Benifca man has took to his Twitter account today posting a picture of himself in training alongside the caption: ‘Hora de solver’ which translates to ‘time to return’.

Although it was disappointing to see the forward lose his head and miss our last three matches, our No. 27 may have benefitted from having some extra time out on the training pitch and helping to strengthen his relationship with his new teammates.

Bobby Firmino has three goals in his last two appearances and you’d therefore expect the Brazilian to be named in the starting XI against Everton.

Nunez may have to settle for a space on the bench but you’d expect to see him enter the fray at some point against Frank Lampard’s side.

Hopefully our £64m man can put his red card behind him to ensure he finds the back of the net as much as possible for his new club this season.

You can see his Twitter post below via his official account:

Hora de volver 😏 pic.twitter.com/4BlYsc6Nrs — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) September 2, 2022

