‘Start him!’ – Carragher discusses whether Klopp should opt for Firmino or Nunez in tomorrow’s Merseyside derby

Jamie Carragher has urged Jurgen Klopp to start Darwin Nunez over Bobby Firmino in tomorrow’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Uruguayan is back in contention for Jurgen Klopp’s side after completing his three match suspension for head butting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen last month.

Firmino, meanwhile, has been in impressive form for the Reds and has netted three times in his last two outings.

Responding to an article from the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle that discussed which player should be named in the starting XI, Carragher said: “Start him [Nunez]!

“Firmino has been great the last two games, but three games in a week won’t be easy for him. Nunez has been training & it’s one of the few areas we can freshen up with the quick turnaround.”

It would certainly be harsh to drop our No. 9 after him finding the back for the net in our last two games, but Nunez will be determined to make up for his mistake against Palace and there’s not many better games to do so than the Merseyside derby.

If our No. 27 isn’t named in the starting XI, you’d certainly expect to see him enter the fray in the second half and he may therefore be asked to make an impact from the bench.

He scored and won a penalty in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City when coming on and against Fulham on the opening weekend the Uruguayan scored and registered an assist during the 40 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Klopp has a difficult decision to make but it’s a nice problem to have, isn’t it?

The German tactician may also be weighing up whether to start new midfielder Arthur following his deadline day arrival on loan from Juventus.

Jordan Henderson limped off with a suspected hamstring injury against Newcastle and is a doubt for tomorrow’s clash whilst Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also remain sidelined.

Everton will be up for the clash more than ever as they’re still searching for their first win but after our dramatic last minute victory over Newcastle on Wednesday, we will be heading into the clash with huge confidence.

