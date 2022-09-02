Jurgen Klopp reveals whether Arthur Melo will feature against Everton following his deadline day arrival from Juventus

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that new midfield signing Arthur Melo will not be available for tomorrow’s Merseyside derby due to international clearance.

The German tactician spoke highly of the Brazilian and also revealed that he should be ready to face Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

As relayed by GOAL’s Neil Jones on Twitter, Klopp said: “Really happy about his transfer. My information is that [clearance] will not happen until tomorrow [so won’t play v Everton]. Really good footballer. Good passer, gives rhythm, safe on the ball, good in tight areas.”

READ MORE: ‘Start him!’ – Carragher discusses whether Klopp should opt for Firmino or Nunez in tomorrow’s Merseyside derby

After Jordan Henderson was forced off against Newcastle on Wednesday with a suspected hamstring injury, there was hope from many around the club that Arthur would be available for selection for the clash at Goodison Park.

It appears that the clash with Frank Lampard’s side has came too early for the former Barcelona man sadly.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Klopp also has a selection dilemma at the top end of the pitch with Darwin Nunez back available following the completion of his three match ban for the head butt on Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.

Bobby Firmino has netted three times in his last two appearances, however, and he may therefore retain his spot in the starting XI tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see the side that Klopp selects for the clash with Everton but let’s hope we can big up another huge three points!

You can see Jones’ tweet below via his official Twitter account:

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's signing of @arthurhromelo "Really happy about his transfer. My information is that [clearance] will not happen until tomorrow [so won't play v Everton]. Really good footballer. Good passer, gives rhythm, safe on the ball, good in tight areas."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 2, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!