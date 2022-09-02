(Video) Darwin Nunez labelled ‘worst summer transfer’ who makes Liverpool worse, by journalist

Ronan Murphy has tempted fate once again and labelled Darwin Nunez as the ‘worst summer signing’ years after claiming Liverpool would’ve been better signing Lewis Dunk instead of ‘overrated’ Virgil van Dijk.

The Transfer.com journalist has discussed the Reds’ signing of the Uruguayan and claimed that the Merseysiders have splashed far too much money on the former Benfica forward.

The 23-year-old cost Jurgen Klopp’s side an initial £64m earlier this summer but Murphy believes that Nunez may actually make Liverpool worse.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on five of his star men ahead of Merseyside derby clash – positive news regarding Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota

The Irishman also joked that the Uruguay international has the same amount of red cards as he does goals in the Premier League which is of course factually correct but he’s only made one league appearance!

Murphy did admit that he was ‘proved wrong’ with his van Dijk comments from back in 2017 but he doesn’t believe that his latest comments about Nunez will come back to haunt him in a few years.

Our big Dutchman is recognised as one of, if not, the best defender in the world by many and it would be nice if our No. 27 can prove Murphy wrong in the coming months and years.

You can watch the video below via @SonySportsNetwk on Twitter:

2017➡️ "Virgil van Dijk is extremely overrated…Could have got Lewis Dunk" 2022➡️"Darwin Nunez is the worst summer transfer! He has a terrible first touch & not a great finisher!"@swearimnotpaul tempting fate again 🤭@menacesingh you agree? P.S: Hope this one ages well 😛 pic.twitter.com/SEbbOU8Iq7 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 2, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!