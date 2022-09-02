Chris Sutton tips Liverpool to have ‘too much quality’ for ‘super aggressive’ Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season

Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to earn all three points in tomorrow’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

The Reds travel across Stanley Park following successive victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle at Anfield while Frank Lampard’s side are still searching for their first win of the season.

Although the former Premier League forward has tipped Jurgen Klopp’s side to earn a 2-1 victory, the Toffees are unbeaten in their last three league outings and will be hungry to cause an upset at Goodison Park.

“Everton haven’t won a game yet and they are not going to start here,” Sutton told BBC Sport. “They’ve got Idrissa Gueye back and Neal Maupay should be available, but Liverpool won comfortably at Goodison last season. I don’t think it will be easy for them but I expect them to come out of the right side of it.

“Mo Salah hasn’t got going yet and Liverpool really need to find a consistency, which they are working hard to get through at the minute, but I think they will have too much quality, even though Everton will be super aggressive at Goodison.”

Everton fans may be excited by some of the late business that Frank Lampard completed in the transfer market but the way in which Liverpool grinded out a victory against Newcastle in the final minute on Wednesday night will mean Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the game full of confidence.

We registered a 4-1 victory in this fixture last term with Mo Salah finding the back of the net twice on that occasion.

Hopefully the Egyptian can be at his usual best once again tomorrow to help fire us towards another huge three points.

Although new signing Arthur is expected to be unavailable due to his international clearance not being received as of yet, Darwin Nunez has completed his three match suspension and is back in contention to feature.

The way in which we appeared to freeze during our previous away game at Old Trafford was a cause for concern but let’s hope we can prove that the city is Red tomorrow.

