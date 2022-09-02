Alisson Becker calls for “big players” to perform in the Merseyside derby as the team with “more desire” will win the game

Alisson Becker is preparing to play in his seventh Merseyside derby and is calling for his team to go and earn what would be a huge three points, by having more desire to win that Everton.

Speaking with the club’s website ahead of the game, the 29-year-old said: “Big players always want to play these kind of games.

“The competition that the supporters have, they play together with you on the pitch. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together.

“The atmosphere that they create for us is always amazing when we are playing at home or when we are playing away.

“Everton are not in their best moment in the last seasons but when the derby arrives, the levels, the teams go to the same place. Obviously it’s about who has more desire”.

The Brazilian is well versed in this fixture now and will be hoping that we can extend our winning streak to three matches, when we travel to Goodison Park.

It won’t be an easy game for Jurgen Klopp’s side though and, regardless of either team’s position in the league or run of form, these games often take something more special in order to win.

We have plenty of big players in our squad and if there was one that this game may seem tailor made for, it’s the returning from suspension Darwin Nunez.

There’s always going to be a tasty atmosphere in any derby match and we can only hope that this match doesn’t see the dark side of the Uruguayan’s temperament – much like we saw against Crystal Palace.

Some supporters questioned our desire in the last game against our rivals from Old Trafford and it’s important we see a much better performance against Frank Lamaprd’s side – although the result is truthfully all that matters.

