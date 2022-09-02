Arthur Melo’s loan deal does include an option to buy with the loan fee also revealed for the Brazilian

Both Liverpool and Juventus were adamant that the deal for Arthur Melo had no obligation for the Reds to purchase the midfielder, nor that a fee had been agreed but one Italian document suggests otherwise.

The Brazilian will spend the remainder of this season on loan at Anfield and it was revealed by his parent club that the loan fee for the player will cost us €4.5 million and that we can buy the player outright for €37.5 million – a fee payable over two years.

It’s strange that both clubs were not willing to confirm this but that this document was quickly released as the deal was finalised and the 26-year-old was announced as our player for this campaign.

READ MORE: Breaking: Arthur Melo has signed for Liverpool with the Brazilian arriving on a one-year loan deal from Juventus

When the midfielder also posted his thanks to the Italian club on his social media pages, it seemed like a definitive break from Turin – not a ‘see you all in a year’.

The Old Lady also wrote on their club website: ‘We wish Arthur all the best on his new adventure, and thank him for these two years together’.

It’s now over to the former Barcelona man, he has been handed a great opportunity to impress on Merseyside and if this works – then we could get him on an affordable fee.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Paying just over £16 million in two installments could prove to be a fantastic deal, let’s hope we see our new No.29 take this opportunity with both hands.

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!