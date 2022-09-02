Everton have up to six players injured for the Merseyside derby but could hand three players debuts at Goodison Park

Liverpool and Everton are once again set to clash in another Merseyside derby, Frank Lampard has provided a fitness and squad update ahead of the game.

Speaking with the media (via Everton’s website) the former Chelsea coach’s updates were paraphrased: ‘Three summer signings are available to make their Everton debuts in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

‘Neal Maupay, who was unable to be registered for the 1-1 draw at Leeds United last time out due to Premier League requirements, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner eligible for the matchday squad.

‘Two injured players are closing on a return to action, too, and while neither will be involved this weekend, Abdoulaye Doucoure completed his first training session on Friday after overcoming a hamstring problem and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who sustained a knee injury during training in the week leading into the opening week of the campaign, is expected back next week.

‘Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) and Andros Townsend (ACL) remain sidelined’.

It’s a similar list in terms of the size of players that we are also missing for the meeting of the Merseyside teams and is perhaps a shame for a neutral that there are so many men missing.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that his side has enough to get the victory at Goodison Park, following on from the impressive performances in both of last season’s derbies.

However, it certainly won’t be an easy task and if our performance against Manchester United is anything to go by – we will really have to step up in this next meeting against our rivals.

Alisson Becker has highlighted the importance of desire in a match like this and we will be keen to show that we have more than our opponents, whilst also looking to extend our winning run to three matches.

Fingers crossed we leave the ground across Stanley Park with all three points and that we succeed against our old neighbours, once again.

