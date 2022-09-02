Jordan Henderson reported to have suffered a ‘serious hamstring injury’ that could rule him out of action for a month

Jordan Henderson’s injury against Newcastle United saw him removed from the pitch before our 2-1 victory was completed and now it seems as though it could be a serious problem for our captain.

It has been reported by The Times: ‘Henderson limped out of the dramatic 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Wednesday with a serious hamstring injury that may force him to miss five games and left Klopp seeking reinforcements’.

If our No.14 does miss five games, then that will mean he should be back for the Brighton match on the 1st of October – a clear reason as to why we have signed Arthur Melo on loan.

It wasn’t known after the match against Eddie Howe’s team how serious the injury was for the 31-year-old but it made up Jurgen Klopp’s mind that we had to get a midfielder on transfer deadline day.

That resulted in the Juventus player heading to the club and we will be eager to get him to hit the ground running, with the Merseyside derby handing a possible debut for the 26-year-old.

With Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still ruled out, we will hope that Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho and the returning Curtis Jones can maintain their fitness in the coming weeks.

Hopefully this injury list starts getting smaller and does so quickly, for now we will have to try and juggle available players – in order to get a team together.

Fingers crossed the Sunderland-born midfielder makes a speedy return to the squad.

