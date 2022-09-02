Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on five of his star men ahead of Merseyside derby clash – positive news regarding Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp has proved a fitness update on a number of his star men.

Jordan Henderson picked up a suspected hamstring injury against Newcastle on Wednesday night while Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota are all currently on the treatment table.

As relayed by The Athletic’s James Pearce on Twitter, our No. 6 is set to return to full training at the start of next week and may therefore be in contention for the Reds’ trip to Napoli in the Champions League.

Henderson will ‘definitely’ miss the derby as the club await results for the scan that was performed on his hamstring

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp reveals whether Arthur Melo will feature against Everton following his deadline day arrival from Juventus

French central defender Konate sustained a knee injury during the pre season clash with Strasbourg and is therefore expected to return to training during the international break which begins following our clash with Chelsea on September 18.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The news regarding Keita was slightly less positive as Klopp confirmed the Guinea international will be out for a ‘while’ with a ‘muscle injury’.

New midfield signing Arthur Melo is expected to be unavailable for the clash with the Toffees due to the fact the club are still yet to receive international clearance for the Brazilian following his deadline day loan move from Juventus.

One man that surprisingly may feature against Frank Lampard’s side is Jota.

Our No. 20 has been missing since sustaining an injury during our pre season trip Asia but our German boss said the Portugal international will ‘probably’ be in the squad tomorrow.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Caoimhin Kelleher are still out with their respective injuries.

You can see Pearce’s updates below via his official Twitter account:

Thiago set to return to full training at start of next week. Konate expected back around the international break. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 2, 2022

Klopp on Keita: "It's a muscle injury. He will be out for a while." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 2, 2022

Klopp on Henderson scan: "We're waiting for the results. He's definitely out (of the derby)." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 2, 2022

#Ep58 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Rating Liverpool’s UCL group, making a new signing… & more!