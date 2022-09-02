(Photo) A first look at Arthur Melo in a Liverpool shirt after loan move confirmed

Arthur Melo has been officially confirmed as a Red after sharing a post of himself in the famous shirt on Twitter as Liverpool agreed a deadline day loan with Juventus for the 26-year-old’s services.

Though his career has suffered something of a downturn in fortunes following a switch away from Barcelona, the hope remains that this is a midfielder Jurgen Klopp can inspire back to his best once again.

The former Blaugrana man arrives with a reputation as a technical operator capable of filing out in a left central midfield role – an area heavily depleted by injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Cutis Jones and Naby Keita.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Arthur Melo’s official Twitter account:

Very proud to join this incredible club. I'm ready! @LFC pic.twitter.com/qGUKc1tyf8 — Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) September 1, 2022